Charlie Puth Proves He's The Biggest 'Friends' Fan When Courteney Cox Gives Him A Quiz

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR)/(Steve Granitz/WireImage)

If you think you're the ultimate Friends fan, you might want to reconsider. Charlie Puth just appeared on Billboard's new video series "Quizzed," and as it turns out, he knows a lot more about the hit '90s sitcom than one would expect. The best part? Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on the show, was the one to ask him all of the trivia questions. And trust us when we tell you, her questions were not easy.

The video began with Puth performing a brief, acoustic snippet of — you guessed it — "Smelly Cat." Soon after, Cox asked the "Mother" crooner a series of true or false questions, ranging from Chandler's middle name to Monica's biggest pet peeve. And while he didn't get all the answers right, he did know that the Scientist Guy broke up with Phoebe so he could pursue a career in Minsk. That has to count for something, right?

Round two was a bit trickier. Rather than simply answering true or false, Cox's next series of questions required actual knowledge of the show. Fortunately, Puth is extremely well-versed in the sitcom. So well-versed, in fact, that he knew that Dr. Drake Ramoray was a brain surgeon, and that Phoebe changed her name to Princess Consuela Bananahammock after marriage. Impressed yet? Uh, same.

The fun didn't end there, though. For the third and final round, Cox presented Puth with a bunch of memorable quotes from the series, and he had to guess who said them. Of course, the singer knew immediately that the line about the "left phalange" belonged to Phoebe. Then, the two cackled over Cox's favorite line from the show, which was when Phoebe insisted that her cookie recipe was courtesy of her French great grandmother, Nestlé Toulouse.

Puth closed out his "Quizzed" segment by accepting the coveted Geller Cup and performing an acoustic performance of the show's theme song, "I'll Be There For You" by The Rembrandts. And despite not scoring 100 percent on Cox's quiz, we have to admit: Puth's Friends knowledge is pretty fantastic.