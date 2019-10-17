Ariana Grande Wants To Sample Kylie Jenner's Viral Wakeup Call

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard )/(David Livingston/WireImage)

Kylie is down for it as long as she can be in the video

In a now-viral clip from her official office tour, Kylie Jenner whispers to a cameraperson while holding a doorknob. "We're going to wake Stormi up, and we're going to get out of here, and I'm going to show you guys her room," she says. She turns the knob and walks in where another person with a camera is already standing across from her while Stormi is, in fact, awake. Kylie sings to her daughter to "rise and shine" in a drawn-out, nasally timbre that could be the chorus of a new pop anthem. If Ariana Grande has her wish, she'll definitely make that happen. Drawn to the clip too, the "Thank U, Next" singer issued a formal Instagram request to Kylie to sample those now-famous words.

Grande posted the clip to her Instagram story of her singing Kylie's vocals, just a tad bit smoother. Along with the clip, she wrote the caption "@kyliejenner can i sample." Kylie later responded, giving her the heads up with one stipulation: "Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I'm in music video." This could all be jokes of course. But this could also be Kylie's big entry into the music industry. She's already taken over cosmetics. It's not too hard to imagine a similar tour de force for pop music. Just think about a Kylie-led music festival.

Grande's been super busy lately, with her most recent project being that she co-executive produced the soundtrack to the forthcoming Charlie's Angels film. She's also teased the release of a live album in the future. In August, Grande dropped "Boyfriend."

Check out Ariana Grande's cover of Kylie's epic moment up above.