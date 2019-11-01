American Horror Story Is At Its Best When It Focuses On Scaring You

It invested us in the cast from the start

From the very beginning of 1984, it was hard not to get invested in this rag-tag group of young camp counselors. There was Brooke (Emma Roberts), reserved in her overalls and scandalized by rocker chic Montana’s (Billie Lourd) unexpected pass. Per his many reminiscences, Xavier (Cody Fern) is a former actor, while Chet (Gus Kenworthy) is a former user, we learn as he laments his steroid use. Finally, there’s Ray (DeRon Howard), who attended medical school once upon a time, but dropped out somewhere along the way.

And there we have it: an eclectic group of friends who decided to spend their summer working at the eerie Camp Redwood. We had their number as soon as they showed their faces. Better yet: the familiar narrative offered just enough insight into their checkered pasts and personalities to make us care, but still keep us curious.

Then we meet the overtly devout owner of Camp Redwood, Margaret (Leslie Grossman), and the mystery begins to unfold. She presents herself as a survivor of the massacre that occurred at her beloved camp 14 years ago — a Friday the 13th-like slaying previewed within the first 15 minutes of the season premiere. She wants to make something positive out of the location, but her harsh personality makes her feel more like a murder suspect than an ally. Of course, that's all part of the fun of a slasher; you never know who you can trust.

Because we’ve all seen slasher flicks like Friday the 13th, we know what could happen to our crew at any moment, and we’re given plenty of reasons to want to keep them from harm. Even though we know the character count is bound to dwindle down to the quintessential “final girl,” we can’t help but scream “RUN!” every time one of them is in danger.