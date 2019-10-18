Bop Shop: Songs From Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Sam Hunt, And More

Mahalia: "I Wish I Missed My Ex"

If you aren't listening to "I Wish I Missed My Ex" at least once a day, you are missing out. The English singer-songwriter is turning out bops like it's her job (which it is), but this song is the one to listen to first. Its soulful, fun R&B sound will have you waving your hands in the air, chanting the lyrics with her, and finding comfort in your decision to ignore your ex's text message. "Don't you know you're so predictable? / I know everything you're going to say, like / Hey or hi, how you been lately? Fine / I been missin' you baby," go the all-too-relatable lyrics of the pre-chorus. Maybe that's just my favorite part, but I guarantee it will be yours, too.

Luckily for us, Mahalia stopped by MTV News in September to perform on Office Hours, our intimate stripped-down performance digital series, and the whole office has been listening to her set ever since. The crowd dug her beautiful vocals and vibey energy, and if you want to keep the Mahalia party going after you're done jamming to "I Wish I Missed My Ex," kindly transition into her other hit, "Simmer," featuring Burna Boy. —Alissa Godwin