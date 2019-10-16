Monsta X Evoke The Spirit Of 90s Boy Bands In 'Someone's Someone'

Starship Entertainment / Epic Records

In their push toward Stateside dominance, Korean artists Monsta X have released a string of English singles — from the bouncy club bop "Who Do U Love?" featuring French Monsta to the cheeky love song "Love U" — but "Someone's Someone" might be their most mainstream, and sentimental, release yet. The song shows us the softer side of members Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon, and I.M with gentle vocal harmonies and a breezy mid-tempo beat. Now, the pop song is complete with its very own dreamy visual.

The video puts a fresh spin on iconic 90s boy band aesthetics, like walking aimlessly on a pier in billowy shirts and standing in the rain. The members of Monsta X are serving looks — and angst — to the camera, and they've never looked better. Or more GIFable.

The sweet pop song was written with their fans, called Monbebe, in mind. "We love the song's message of unity, being connected to someone and not being alone," Monsta X said in a statement. "We are always here for our Monbebe, and we belong to them unconditionally."

And Monbebe will get to watch the group perform "Someone's Someone" live when Monsta X join this year's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball lineup in Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and New York City — alongside Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, 5SOS, and more. Here's hoping they'll bring a rain machine on the road with them because we can't wait to add them to our list of the "wettest boys in pop."