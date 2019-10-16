Here's Your New Favorite YA Netflix Series, Courtesy Of Nick Jonas

Getty Images

Nick Jonas could very well be responsible for your next TV obsession.

The "Jealous" singer has officially linked up with Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy to executive produce a series for Netflix. It's called Dash & Lily, and it's based on a series of books called Dash & Lily's Book of Dares, by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

Dash & Lily will span eight half-hour episodes, and it's set to debut at some point in 2020. There's no concrete release date just yet. Euphoria's Austin Abrams and Good Boys' Midori Francis are on board to star as the show's titular couple. Set against a holiday backdrop, the story follows the couple as they learn more about each other by way of passing a notebook back and forth together throughout their time in New York City together.

The notebook is more than just a couples' diary, though. It's a book of dares, as the title implies, that Lily originally leaves on a shelf that challenges those who may pick it up to take on. The story takes place during the holidays and spans more than one novel, too, so it's possible if this first series run does well, we could see an adaptation of the second novel as well, The Twelve Days of Dash & Lily.

What kind of romantic magic will Nick and crew bring to the Netflix series? How many fun holiday references will it have, and will there be any reason to bust out the tissues? Looks like we'll be waiting for a while to learn more, since the project is still very much in its early stages of development.

In the meantime, you might want to give the original book a read to see where it takes you. It sounds like it could be destined for great things on Netflix!