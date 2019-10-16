For Kit Harington, His Game Of Thrones Co-Stars Were Like Real Siblings

Getty Images

Game of Thrones may be over, but that doesn't mean its stars don't still have mad love for each other.

Kit Harington (Jon Snow) recently appeared at Chicago's ACE Comic Con, where he spent some time reminiscing over the time he spent with his Game of Thrones co-stars, namely Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark).

During a panel covering Harington's upcoming appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe project The Eternals, the moderator mentioned how his hilarious on-screen sister used to make fun of him for how much time he spent getting his hair and makeup done before filming. After joking that "Sophie Turner needs to just shush every now and then," Harington opened up about his relationship with Turner and his other Game of Thrones co-stars.

"I love that girl to my very bones," he said of Sophie. "The thing about Sophie, Maisie, Isaac and me is that we were together for so long." Maisie Williams portrayed Arya Stark, while Isaac Hempstead-Wright brought Bran Stark to life.

"Richard was definitely in that too," he continued, speaking of Richard Madden, who portrayed Robb Stark. "We became like actual siblings, we would literally fight each other. We have a very sibling relationship."

It's great to see that Harington's on-screen chemistry with his Stark brothers and sisters extended to his time off-screen as well, because the bonds that grew between them seemed quite touching. And if we know Sophie Turner well through her hilarious social media clips and the way she gets along with husband Joe Jonas, there were probably tons upon tons of fun brother and sister moments like the one Harington mentioned during the panel.

Long live the Starks, obviously. We're still really missing Game of Thrones, but its watch has long been ended. But these comments definitely do inspire a potential rewatch.