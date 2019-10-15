Bebe Rexha Is A Magical, Badass Marathoner In 'You Can't Stop The Girl' Video

YouTube

Bebe Rexha is certainly on the move in her latest video. But instead of wowing us with some next-level choreo, the pop superstar laces up her sneakers and leads a badass pack of runners in the clip for the aptly named anthem "You Can't Stop The Girl."

Directed by Sophie Muller, the clip opens on Bebe pounding the pavement in the streets of L.A., flanked by a diverse group of fellow athletes. That may sound straightforward, but considering this is the theme song for Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, there's a magical element to it all. Rexha winds up in an enchanted, butterfly-filled forest and has her own princess moment as she belts the song's inspiring message: "Oh, they tryna shoot down angels / They tryna pull their wings off / So they can't fly / Oh, but she's so brave though / Just like a tornado / She's taking us by storm." All the while, we see scenes of Angelina Jolie's winged anti-hero, which only takes this vid to further heights. Check it out below.

According to a press release, Rexha and Muller developed the video's concept together, aiming to create "a cinematic, modern take on female empowerment and dream-big possibilities." The pop star added on Twitter, "You are capable of anything and everything! Thank you to these amazing girls for running with me and supporting me."

Next up, Rexha will bring "You Can't Stop The Girl" to life with a performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this Friday (October 18) — the same day the Disney flick hits theaters.