Lil Nas X And Billy Ray Cyrus Will Reunite At Stagecoach Festival Next Year

(Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV)

In April, Lil Nas X performed "Old Town Road" at the Stagecoach Festival live for the first time with Billy Ray Cyrus. It was like a christening party, his welcome in the country genre. Next year at 2020's Stagecoach, Lil Nas X will be performing in pull. He's not just a blip anymore, he's taking over the radar.

The festival announced that Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, and Thomas Rett are its three headliners. In addition to this trio and Lil Nas X, Morgan Wallen, Dan + Shay, Midland, and Jon Pardi are set to perform as well. Representing for country's veterans are Billy Ray Cyrus, Alan Jackson, Marty Stuart, and more. It'll be awesome to see the Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X reunion where they can relive the magnificent success of the tune and Lil Nas X's resulting career afterward. Imagine a Billy Ray Cyrus-assisted rendition of "Panini." The chills are already forming.

Tickets go on sale on October 18. It's set to take place at Empire Polo Grounds in Riverside County, CA.