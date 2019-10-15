Watch Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, And Nicole Kidman Take On Fox News

Lionsgate / YouTube

How do you crack the foundation of one of the biggest media titans in the country? Well, if you're Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Nicole Kidman, one answer might be to put on some Billie Eilish and speak your truth.

Yup, that's the singer's mega-hit "Bad Guy" you hear in the new trailer for Bombshell, the upcoming film based on the real-life events that led to the ousting of Roger Ailes, the former Fox News chairman and CEO. In 2016, at least two dozen women came forward with allegations that Ailes had sexually harassed them; among them were Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly, two of the biggest and blondest names at the conservative network. And like any front-page media scandal, the revelations have now inspired a prestige movie, complete with culturally relevant pop songs and neon block lettering.

The new trailer, which dropped Tuesday (October 15), introduces us to Robbie's Kayla, a fictional composite of other would-be talking heads. She's an eager new face at the network who receives a crash course in what makes "a Fox story" from Kate McKinnon. ("Ask yourself, 'what would scare my grandmother or piss off my grandfather?' she offers helpfully.)

But as the clip unfurls, we learn that Kayla must navigate a world that Carlson (Kidman) and Kelly (Charlize Theron) traversed before her, and they're both clearly at the end of their ropes: Carlson meets with lawyers, and relays sexist feedback she's received both on- and off-air over the years, while Kelly finds herself in the middle of a public face-off with Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate who singled Kelly out after her coverage on him was less than he was used to seeing from his favorite network. On-screen, Ailes (John Lithgow) encourages the sparring — until the battle against sexism exposes him.

And while plenty of people in the alt-Fox News offices quickly pledge their allegiance to "Team Roger," including a rare brunette who bears a striking resemblance to former Fox News contributor Kimberly Guilfoyle (who is currently dating Donald Trump, Jr.), the eventuality of the executive's downfall lingers just out of frame throughout the clip. (Remember: He's the bad guy..... duh.)

Bombshell drops December 20.