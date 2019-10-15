The 'Friends' Cast Reunited, And The Proof Is On Jennifer Aniston's Brand New Instagram

(Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Friends fans, rejoice! Jennifer Aniston made her official Instagram debut earlier today (October 15), and clearly, she knows what the fans of the hit '90s sitcom truly want. Her first post — a selfie — is from the cast's recent reunion, and we can't tell you how happy we are to see all of our favorite friends smiling together again in one grainy, dimly lit photograph.

In the photo, Aniston's flashing a big smile along with all of our faves, including Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry. "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too," she wrote. "HI INSTAGRAM." Can you think of a better way to celebrate the show's recent 25-year anniversary? We sure can't!

Aniston's not the only one feeling nostalgic now that 25 years of Friends are in the books. Cox took to Instagram earlier this month (October 6) to share a photo with Aniston and LeBlanc. "A rare night and I love it," she wrote. And although the rest of the cast wasn't present for the sweet selfie, it was a nice reminder that they still care about the show, and each other, all these years later.

It melts our hearts to see everyone back together again. But staring at photos from cast hangouts isn't the only way fans have been celebrating the sitcom's milestone. In late September/early October, over 1,000 movie theaters aired a total of 12 Friends episodes, offering OG fans a chance to rewatch some of their favorites along with never-before-seen content. There was also a Central Perk pop-up in New York City, and that iconic velvet couch? Well, it made its way to some of the most famous landmarks around the globe.

After all that celebrating, Aniston joining Instagram feels like the perfect way to top off the show's 25th anniversary. And since the cast appears to have had a blast together, who knows? Perhaps this is just the first of many reunions Aniston will post on Insta. Here's hoping!