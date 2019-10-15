Kim Petras Takes A Glittery Ice Bath In Her Fierce 'Icy' Video

Clare Gillen & Alexandre Moors

Hell hath no fury like Kim Petras scorned. In a move that should leave men everywhere shivering and shaking, the pop star has released perhaps her coolest (no pun intended) visual yet, for the Clarity single "Icy."

The new vid was directed by Alexandre Moors — who recently helmed Miley Cyrus's "Slide Away" and "Mother's Daughter" — and it opens on Petras slithering inside a glass case. The scenes only get more frosty from there, as she dances solo while serving up major Britney Spears vibes — think "Stronger" meets "I'm a Slave 4 U." As she takes an ice bath while covered in glittery silver paint, she belts the song's defiant message: "I used to cry over you, baby / I've wasted all this time / Now I got a ice cold heart." Consider her ex fully frozen.

Describing her chilly new video, Petras said in a statement, "I wanted the visual to feel fresh and signify becoming a stronger version of myself. The video starts with me feeling trapped and watched in a glass box, but as it progresses, I escape and evolve into a bionic version of myself through the pain of heartbreak."

The "Icy" vid comes during an excitement month for Petras, who recently dropped her long-awaited, Halloween-inspired project Turn Off The Light. Next up, the 27-year-old kicks off The Clarity Tour, named after her stellar debut album, on October 21.