Change Of Scenery: The MTV Floribama Shore Cast Reflects On Leaving PCB

The move was inevitable, since they got kicked out of 'every bar'

Aimee, Candace, Codi, Gus, Jeremiah, Kirk, Kortni and Nilsa were "kicked out of every bar" in Panama City Beach -- so the MTV Floribama Shore crew is heading even further down south to St. Petersburg Pete when the series returns on November 14. But was it hard for the crew to start over in a brand-new town, or was it a welcome change of scenery?

"[PCB] is my hometown -- that's where I grew up," Nilsa revealed to MTV News. "My parent's live 45 minutes away from the beach house, and I missed having my family close by. Being in PCB, I would just run away from my problems, but being in St. Pete was difficult because my family was seven hours away."

Meanwhile, Aimee had a different opinion of the relocation.

"I hate to say this, but I didn't really miss a lot about PCB," the Princess Goddess Mermaid declared. "But if I had to pick one thing, I did miss Shore Dogs. The people that worked there were amazing people. They are some of the best people I've met in my entire life."

For Kurt and Codi, one PCB spot will never be replaced.

"Nowhere is like No Name Lounge because when you order a single, they give you a double," the Puke and Rally specialist stated with a chuckle.

