Travis Scott's 'Highest In The Room' Is Also Now Highest On The Charts

(Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Travis Scott's new single "Highest In The Room" has officially become the highest on the chart. It's been announced that the tune has debuted at the top of Billboard's Hot 100. It's his second No. 1 single following the Drake-assisted "Sicko Mode" that appeared on last year's Astroworld. So while he gets his second leading single, "Highest In The Room" becomes his first to debut at the top spot. Suddenly, the name of the song is all the more fitting.

Earlier this month, Travis released a wacky video for "Highest In The Room" that featured many things–some of them being his face floating in a sea of other heads, a hyper-realistic brawl with a robot in a decaying building, and his mouth stuffed with fish hooks. Maybe the ridiculously built world of the visual played into the fascination with the song that's got it to this achievement. There's also the fact that it's Travis at his mellowest stage yet, bringing a relaxing growl into his repertoire unlike the explosive and carnivalesque bellowing of Astroworld.

In August, Travis released Look Mom I Can Fly, a documentary about his rise, on Netflix. He dropped the video for "Wake Up" in July that's as equally wild and imaginative as "Highest In The Room."