Justin Timberlake Says The Music He Worked On With Lizzo Is 'Flames'

When Justin Timberlake shared a video of him collaborating in the studio with Lizzo back in August, fans didn't know what to think. Now, several months have passed and we can't say we know any more about what exactly the two artists have planned. What we do know, however, is that the music they've been working on is "flames." And those are Timberlake's words, not ours.

While catching up with ET for Monday's (October 14) episode, the "Can't Stop the Feeling" crooner opened up about wanting to work with newer artists who've really made a splash in the industry in a relatively short amount of time. "I just called my publishers and I said, 'You know, I just want to work with young, fresh people, and I want to collaborate more," he said. "I've been songwriting and producing for so long — I want to experience that energy, and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing."

First on his list? Lizzo. And when he approached the "Truth Hurts" songstress when they met at the Songwriter's Hall of Fame about potentially working together on a song, the two brainstormed. "I think she thought I was lying, but we got in and we got a couple of ideas," he said, remaining generally tight-lipped about the project. "I'm not going to tell you too much about what we did together in the studio. If she wants to tell you she can, but it's flames. It is so good. I am so excited about it."

Timberlake isn't the only one who's stoked about their collab. Lizzo is, too. After Timberlake posted the clip of them in the studio together, the "Good As Hell" singer opened up to ET in August about what it was like working with the pop icon. "I had fun doing it," she said. "Collaborations, for me, is about the energy and the relationship. I mean, it is Justin Timberlake, so I am not trying to be like, 'Ahh, I didn't have a good vibe with Justin Timberlake.'"

From the sound of it, though, it doesn't seem possible to not vibe with Timberlake in such a creative space. "We had a lot of fun, we laughed a lot, he's got great energy," she said. "And so do I, and so, hmm, whatever we do will be made from love and made from fun. He gets lit in the studio. He goes crazy. He was like, 'Turn up!' It's his world, we're all kind of living in it."

As for what else Timberlake has up his sleeve, well, let's just say Lizzo isn't the only musician he's collaborated with recently. "I worked with SZA the other day and just worked with Meek Mill," he said. "I'm having these experiences that are fueling me in such a different way and, again, I think it was really birthed out of feeling like, what can I do right now to just be a part of my community and integrate." Sounds like we have a lot to look forward to!