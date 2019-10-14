Cara Delevingne Raves About Girlfriend Ashley Benson: 'I'm The Luckiest Girl In The World'

(Gotham/GC Images)

On Sunday night (October 13), Cara Delevingne was honored with the #GirlHero Award by Girl Up — an organization that "supports UN programs promoting the health, safety, education, and leadership of girls in developing countries." It's not hard to understand why, either. Delevingne's been an extraordinary advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and while chatting with E! News at the Beverly Hills event, she shared why speaking up for the community is so important to her. And yes, she gushed over her girlfriend, Ashley Benson, a bit, too.

"It's so nice to have someone in my life that supports me so much and loves me," the Suicide Squad actress said of her relationship with the Pretty Little Liars alum. "I'm the luckiest girl in the world." And when it comes to being honored by Girl Up for her advocacy, Delevingne certainly doesn't take it for granted. "It's a really big deal to me," she said. "Especially since I think Girl Up is such an amazing organization."

(Gotham/GC Images)

Delevingne also shared some words of wisdom for anyone who may be struggling with their identity. "Just knowing that everyone has that same trouble," she said, reminding us that, at some point, we all have to dig deep in order to figure out who we truly are. "I mean, some people find it easier, but everyone's gone through that kind of second thinking, like 'Am I really? Should I? How do I?'"

While figuring out your identity might easier to some, Delevingne also knows that for millions of others, it's a real challenge. Her advice? Lots of self-love and confidence. "It's a really difficult time and place to be in," she said. "But at the end of the day, if you love yourself, you need to honor yourself in being able to speak out and being confident in who you are." And this sort of acceptance for who you are will lead you to some of the most important people in your life — just as it led Delevingne to Benson.

"That's the only way you'll ever be able to find your family," the model said. "You know, we all have our family who we're born with, but we all find our family, like our tribe, where we belong. So, the only way you'll do that is by being honest. And even if you don't get it right, even if you find out you identify one way but then you switch to another, it doesn't matter. It's not something that's meant to be fixed. It's fluid."