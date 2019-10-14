Cody Simpson And Miley Cyrus Are Officially An Item

Getty Images

If there were still any doubts in your mind whether Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were dating, here's the proof you needed.

Speaking to People in a recent interview, Simpson confirmed the pair's official couple status, adding that the two are "very, very happy" together.

"She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense," Simpson gushed over Miley. "That’s why we get along so well." Simpson's comments follow several "are-they-or-aren't-they" moments where it wasn't immediately apparent if the pair were actually dating or just good friends, such as Simpson visiting Cyrus in the hospital or the "Slide Away" singer referring to him as her "bf" during the Snapchat posts that resulted. Now, it looks like things aren't only official, but they're pretty serious.

Snapchat

"We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?" said Simpson of the couple's special bond. Simpson also explained that being with Cyrus is actually a "different experience" since they grew up together and had time to explore a friendship together before jumping into a relationship.

"The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long,” he said. "We found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good," concluded Simpson.

"Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more."

What's that? You need further proof? Cody has a new song coming out next week, which he wrote for Miley while she was hospitalized following her tonsillectomy.

"I wrote her a song this week that she’s pretty much forcing me to put out," he said of the upcoming track. "She was like, ‘If you don’t put this shit out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this shit myself.’"

Now that we know the two are together, we're definitely looking forward to seeing their relationship growing. And if Cody's interview wasn't enough to convince you that the two are an item, well...there's this, too.

Hey, go off, you two! As long as you're happy!