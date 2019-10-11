Chance The Rapper Confronts The Skeletons In His Closet In 'We Go High' Video

Instagram

After making a hilarious, veggie-filled appearance on "Carpool Karaoke," Chance the Rapper is rounding out his week on another high note. On Friday (October 11), the Chicago MC delivered the video for "We Go High," an emotional highlight from his recently released debut album, The Big Day.

In an unconventional move, the Elijah Alvarado-directed clip premiered exclusively on Instagram. It opens on Chance's partner rummaging through his skeleton-filled closet, then cuts to a dead-eyed Chano drinking inside a rainy club. When he comes home to find his girl gone, he packs up too, then wanders aimlessly through his hometown streets. The song's lyrics chronicle Chance's real-life relationship with his wife, Kirsten, so you probably already know that there's a happy ending to this sobering saga. Check it out below.

Along with debuting the official video for "We Go High," Chance also shared a behind-the-scenes look at how it came together.

"'We Go High' is about my overall relationship with my wife and the ups and mainly downs of it and how we went through it all and ended up in a better situation than we started," Chance explains in the making-of vid. He also sweetly reveals that some scenes were filmed in the apartment where he and Kirsten lived when they had their first daughter, which really brings things full-circle.

Recently, Chance postponed his tour in support of The Big Day, citing family reasons following the birth of his and Kirsten's second child. The new run of shows will now kick off in January in San Diego.