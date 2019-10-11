If You Buy Justin Bieber's Beverly Hills Home, He'll Throw In The Furniture

Getty Images

Justin and Hailey Bieber are truly living the life.

The pair were just officially married in a gorgeous South Carolina ceremony, and though they skipped out on heading out on their own honeymoon, they've been spending plenty of time together.

So it makes sense that Justin Bieber was up late at night, chilling around 3 AM in the pair's $8.5 million Beverly Hills home. He decided to take several photos of the house and share them with Instagram, showing off some of the fantastic decor and the ridiculously spacious house.

He then immediately stated he "thinks" he wants to sell the house. Uh, okay...?

Justin didn't comment any further on his posts today, nor did Hailey, so it's really unclear whether he's just joking or what. If he's not, considering he's only lived with Hailey in this new home for a few months, it's a bit hard to believe. Perhaps the two aren't happy there, despite just welcoming two new furry friends into the family.

It sure is a looker of a house, too. Throughout the home are plenty of fun touches, like a Super Shot basketball game that you might find in an arcade, beautiful flooring – and so clean! Considering two kittens and a dog are running around as well as two people, it's rather surprising to see it so bereft of clutter or any real dirt.

It's hard to believe anyone would want to leave such a gorgeous home, especially one that has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a bar, a wine cellar, a home theater, a library, and even an infinity pool to take a dip in. It's likely Justin was just messing around when he shared all of those snaps, but if he's not...anyone have a spare few millions they aren't doing with so we can go hang in Justin and Hailey's pad to see if we want to "make an offer," as the Biebs urged?