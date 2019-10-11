Camila Cabello, Chronic Overthinker, Finally Chills Out On New Song 'Easy'

Getty Images

Hear that? That's the sound of Camila Cabello finally exhaling, loosening up, and loving herself the way she's loved by her partner. 'Tis the season for Romance, after all.

Cabello's contribution to this New Music Friday is "Easy," a sweet, slow-burning single that's a far cry the fury of jealousy she channeled on last week's "Cry For Me." Here, she admits her insecurities about her crooked teeth, stretch marks, and anxious mind, breathlessly thanking her lover for giving her the kind of affection that inspires self-confidence: "I always thought I was hard to love 'til you made it seem so easy." Think of it as the opposite perspective of One Direction's "Little Things," on which the band promised, "I know you've never loved the crinkles by your eyes when you smile / You've never loved your stomach or your thighs... But I’ll love them endlessly."

Following the release of "Easy," Cabello posted on Instagram, "I wrote this song about the kind of love that makes you love yourself more. I think before you open up to someone you always feel scared that once they see all the stuff you don't like about yourself, all the things you're insecure about, that they won’t like you anymore - and when someone sees those things and loves you not only in spite of them, but because of them, it makes you feel truly seen for who you are, and loved for who you are too."

"Easy" follows a string of new singles Cabello has shared in anticipation of her sophomore album, Romance; there was the simultaneous release of "Liar" and "Shameless," followed by "Cry For Me." Next up, she'll appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend for what's sure to be a very romantic, must-see performance.