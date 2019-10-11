Becky G Gets Some Alone Time With The Camera In 'Mala Santa'

(erritt Clark/Getty Images)

Fresh from an appearance on Akon's new single "Como No," Becky G has dropped a new single, "Mala Santa." It's a reggaeton single that pushes you on the dance floor no matter how much you didn't previously feel like dancing. The video that comes with could make water boil and features Becky G alone, showing just how good her dance skills are. The power's in her eyes.

Becky G could take one look at you and make it feel like she's staring right through you, able to tell how many red lights you skipped during your commute over the last week. She keeps this drilling gaze at the camera throughout the video as she wills her body to roll, bounce, and drop as she invites you into her steamy world. The walls of the building she gyrates in are a deep red and give the visual a slightly chilling air. But then things change as her backdrop turns into white, then red again, then white, and so forth. Eventually, you lose track. The only things that matter are her sensual movements and those piercing eyes.

"Mala Santa" will appear on Becky G's forthcoming debut album of the same name that's set to drop on October 17. It will feature artists like Anuel AA, Bad Bunny,