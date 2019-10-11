Wale's Smooth New Album Features Megan Thee Stallion, Ari Lennox, And More

Getty Images

If you're cruising through Washington D.C. on a Friday night with a date, heading home after a night at a candlelit restaurant, Wale's new album Wow...That's Crazy will set the mood. His sixth studio album is out today (October 11) and a slick mixture of soul, exotic, and bold celebratory rap blended into a smoothie that tastes so good going down. It features some of hip-hop and R&B's hottest artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Ari Lennox. If you're looking for something to vibe to, this is exactly what you need.

Wow...That's Crazy features the previously released smash hit "On Chill" with Jeremih that's been the subject of many a meme detailing its greatness. In addition to Megan and Tiller, there's Bryson Tiller, 6LACK, Boogie, Kelly Price, and more also lending their voices. There are a lot of singing features, but that's what Wale brings best to the table–an ability to blend the hard and smooth for soft, sensual rap.

Wow...That's Crazy is Wale's first album in over two years. His Last LP, Shine, came out in 2017.

