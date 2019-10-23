Guess who says yes -- and who says hell no

Ex On The Beach Offspring: Will Cory And Taylor Let Their Child Watch The Relationsh*t Show?

Cory and Taylor are the first Ex on the Beach couple to procreate: The Season 1 lovebirds, who now appear on Teen Mom OG with his baby mama Cheyenne and their daughter Ryder, will welcome a bundle of joy this spring. So will Cory and Taylor, who met and fell for each other on the dating series, allow their future son or daughter to watch the relationsh*t show?

"No!" Taylor told MTV News, without hesitation.

But Cory wasn't so quick to shoot down a future viewing party starring him and Taylor.

"I have all my shows on a highlight reel that I'll probably show my kids one day -- certain scenes here and there. I think it's important for the kids to know us as parents. We're not perfect. This is obviously when they're a lot older," Cory said, before referencing his daughter with Cheyenne. "I'm not going to show Ryder The Challenge anytime soon!"

Meghan Thompson

