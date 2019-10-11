Millie Bobby Brown Was Initially 'Really Against' Stranger Things Season 3's Ending

Netflix

With Stranger Things Season 3 having drawn to a close, fans are all anxiously anticipating what could be next in Season 4.

The end of the third season was chock-full of some seriously drastic, life-changing moments for many of the Hawkins kids, and as such some of it was a bit jarring for viewers – and, as it turns out, for some of the cast as well. Take Millie Bobby Brown for example, who plays Eleven.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Seasons 3.

Speaking to Elle in a recent interview, Brown revealed that she was "pissed" when she read the script and discovered that Eleven was moving away from Hawkins, Indiana in the final episode.

"I read the script and I was like, "What, how is this even possible? Why are they moving away?" They were like "Didn't you read episode 3?" And I was like, "Oh yeah." Because Joyce said she wanted to move away from Hawkins. I don't know, I just felt really against it," she divulged.

But despite her initial disdain for the choice, she eventually came around. Still, she has no idea (like the rest of the cast) what's in store for Season 4. There are fans who say she could potentially be infected by the Mind Flayer, and Brown is "into" the idea.

"I kind of like it! I'm into it. I wasn't playing it like that. We don't know what happens in season 4. I definitely don't. In scenes after the Mind Flayer grabbed me, I wasn't playing it as I was infected," explained. "I was definitely playing it as normal as possible. And maybe that's the reason they didn't tell me. To make it as real as possible. I don't know. Those theories freak me out a bit. Because I'm like, "Oh god, that could genuinely be true." And what if she is the villain? That would be so cool. Wouldn't that be cool? I'd love to be the villain, but then I also wouldn't because Eleven is perfect. It would suck."

What could Season 4 bring for the now former-Hawkins kids and the ones still left behind? We'll have to wait and see, as Stranger Things is currently in production. Hopefully it gets finished up soon.