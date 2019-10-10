Yungblud Plays Face Tag With Killer Cars And Dan Reynolds In 'Original Me'

(Burak Cingi/Redferns)/(Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMI)

Yungblud and Imagine Dragon's Dan Reynolds have dropped the video for their new collaboration, "Original Me." There's a lot of stuff going on, but the most important thing you should remember after seeing it is that if you see a floating car over the top of you...it would probably be in your best interests to run away. The visual is wild and may give you vehicle-phobia.

"Original Me" is a storm of molten lava. The song's high-intensity feel is matched with the video that takes place at a junkyard with cars all over the place like gigantic mechanical roaches. Yungblud is a mechanic here and seems to have a car magnet in his pocket because vehicles keep falling on his face. The first two times, he's minding his business. Then he dances under a teetering pickup truck that crushes him. He walks away unscathed though so the best way to celebrate this new lease on life is to perform with Reynolds. But it seems that the cars just won't leave him alone. Floating above in the sky is an entire aerial fleet of hoopties, ready to massage Yungblud's face with their grilles. It's scary to think about what happens next.

"Original Me" will appear on Yungblud's forthcoming EP The Underrated Youth. It's set to drop on October 18 after originally being planned to drop on October 11. His debut EP, 21st Century Liability, came out last year.

