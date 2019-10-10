Zendaya Says Euphoria Gave Her 'Anxiety Every Week'

HBO

The show may be called Euphoria, but it gave star Zendaya the opposite effect: anxiety.

In a new interview with Elle, Zendaya opened up about some of the issues she found herself dealing with as she was shooting the show, as well as its release as it finally was on the air for people to watch.

"Euphoria was eight months of my life, and now that it’s done I’m like, ‘Fuck,’" she said. "You put your shit out there, and it’s a really terrifying thing to do. It’s out for the world to see—it’s so fucking weird." She continued the conversation by speaking on the anxious feelings working on the show had given her.

"Even though Euphoria coming out was amazing and exciting, it was also extremely stressful. It gave me a lot of anxiety every week. That’s something I deal with; I have anxiety. I already know after this interview is over, I’m going to spiral about it for weeks," she explained.

Euphoria was renewed for a second season in July 2019, just a month after the series made its HBO debut. It follows a group of high school students, namely Rue Bennett (Zendaya), Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), and Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira) as they struggle to navigate the everyday labyrinth of "sex, drugs, friendships, love, and trauma." It's actually an adaptation of the Israeli miniseries of the same name.

Zendaya didn't speak on whether she believes the the anxiety she felt during the first season will have subsided a bit by the time the second season goes to air. There's no set release date for the new episodes just yet, but we know we can't wait to see what happens next in that raucous, relatable world full of the beauty (and often misery) that comes with growing up.