Megan Thee Stallion And Moneybagg Yo Have The Best Date Ever In 'All Dat'

(Taylor Hill/WireImage)/(Thaddaeus McAdams /FilmMagic)

Rap's hottest couple, made up of the fuming meteor that is Megan Thee Stallion and the slick-talking street charmer Moneybagg Yo, has released a new collaboration, "All Dat." With it comes a video of a super date that all but guarantees the happiest partner that money can buy. If this is what they're doing day in and day out, there's no wonder why when you see them in pictures that they're cheesing like kids who have been given a candy store as a Christmas gift.

"All Dat" takes place at a fortress so massive that it would be ruled by a King and Queen during the Middle Ages. The video kicks off with the gates to the castle opening and the camera showing off the locale. Then the two rappers jump in without hesitation to spit a high-energy and explicit set of bars that are like gifting each other bouquets of roses with parental advisory stickers on the front. Seriously, this is wild.

While they work on making sure that profanity censors have the hardest job in the world, the two are determined to make you jealous of their dating life. Somehow, they get access to snow in early fall and blow it in front of the camera's face constantly. Megan twerks in front of a pool while Moneybagg Yo bounces nearby, almost like a triumphant yell of "HA!" Instead of eating a twenty-seven-course meal of lobsters, crabs, shrimps, and other delicious kinds of seafood, the duo uses a massive dinner table as a prop for Megan to seductively crawl over while Moneybagg looks at her longingly. Their lavish love is ridiculously cool.

Their collaboration comes a few weeks after Megan Thee Stallion officially declared the autumn season to be Hot Girl Fall on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She also appeared in Maxo Kream's new video for "She Live."

Watch the video for "All Dat" up above.