Chance The Rapper, Noted Vegetable Enemy, Confronts His Biggest Foe On 'Carpool Karaoke'

CBS/YouTube

Despite what Zach Galifianakis alleges, Chance the Rapper's birth name is not, in fact, Chance the Rapper. Chance the Rapper is also a man, not a boy. He is married, just like his pals Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, with two daughters. He even made an entire album about his wedding (and love).

Despite being grown enough to accomplish these milestones, Chance the Rapper hates vegetables. The only green he'll eat is lettuce on a burger. James Corden wanted to change this, so when he got Chance on his show for Carpool Karaoke, he blindfolded him and made him eat a carrot, a stalk of celery, a cucumber ("Is this a dick in my hand?" he asked), and for being a good sport, a red Twizzler. Chance hated all of it.

They also sang and rapped together, too. But as has been the case in the most memorable Carpool Karaoke segments, some of the best moments came during the lulls between songs. Partying with Kanye West, for example, came up, and the pair shared their different respective experiences: either getting the invite at 3 a.m. (for Coden) or potentially ending up on a private jet to Milan (for Chance).

At one point, Chance broke down his relationship with Barack Obama. "I'm not close with him like I see him very often or call him or anything," Chance said with a smile, before admitting he's got a number he can dial to contact Obama's people — who will then have Obama call him. He's got a similar arrangement with Jay-Z. "I never know which one of them's calling when I get that call back."

Ultimately, they pull back into the CBS lot and Corden calls Chance "a special individual." It's very wholesome, especially when you consider the health-food onslaught he faces. Eat your veggies, kids.

Watch Chance and Corden run through "All Day Long," "No Problem," "Cross Me," "Hot Shower," and "All Night" (shout out Knox Fortune!) in the full clip above.