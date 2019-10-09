Here’s What Sophie Turner Really Thinks About ‘Influencer Life’

Getty Images

Sophie Turner is never one to shy away from letting us know her truest thoughts, and that's totally one of the reasons we love her.

Sophie took to her Instagram Story with a quick callout of what she refers to as "influencer life," and it looks like she's...well, she's not a fan.

"Hey, you guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today,” Turner quipped, in a spot-on American accent. Clad in a knit beanie and what appeared to be super warm and comfy clothes, she shared her thoughts on exactly what about influencer culture grinds her gears.

“Today I just wanted to promote this new powdered stuff that you put in your tea,” she continues. “And basically it makes you shit your brains out and is totally really, really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere, but I don’t really give a fuck because I’m getting paid money for it.”

Turner obviously isn't here for any sort of fitness teas, hair gummy bears, or anything of the sort. But rather than targeting a single individual, it looks like she just doesn't approve of the "influencer" lifestyle that so many users on social media tend to adopt. And as far as sharing short "tea" clips with fans, Sophie's totally known for doing that, and she does it well. It's hard not to giggle when she goes online with something that's got her confused or annoyed.

Previously, Sophie took to social media to share her disdain over the internet's adoption of "sksksksk," unable to comprehend why it's used as shorthand for laughing. She also had no idea what "VSCO girls" were, and made it a point to let everyone know how she felt about it. Hey, she's Queen of the North, after all. She can do that.