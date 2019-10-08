You Can Soon Dive Into Lili Reinhart's First Poetry Collection, Swimming Lessons

Getty Images

Lili Reinhart has been branching out from her Riverdale roots as of late, and we love it.

First, she appeared in Hustlers. Now, she's serving us something totally different: poetry! The star is releasing a book of poems called Swimming Lessons, which is meant to collect several of the actress's touching works from over the years, as well as plenty of new material as well.

"Swimming Lessons explores the euphoric beginnings of young love, battling anxiety and depression in the face of fame, and the inevitable heartbreak that stems from passion. Relatable yet deeply intimate, provocative yet comforting, bite-sized yet profound, Lili's poems reflect her trademark honesty and unique perspective. Accompanied by striking and evocative illustrations, Swimming Lessons reveals the depths of female experience, and is the work of a storyteller who is coming into her own," reads the official description.

If you're thinking all of this is a little surprising, hang on a moment. This is hardly Lili's first brush with the medium. You may remember that, for boyfriend Cole Sprouse's birthday, Reinhart wrote a "sappy nighttime birthday poem" for her lover.

I tried to find a poem / that I could send to you. / Because my words were failing me. / But I searched and found nothing that did you justice. / All of these love poems can’t get it right. / No one else’s words could ever fit. / They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you," wrote Reinhart. Honestly, it's pretty dreamy and romantic, if you ask us. Makes us wonder what the rest of the book will be like, and what the subjects of each poem will be.

You can pre-order Swimming Lessons in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions now via Amazon. It even comes in a pretty pink cover with a minimalistic title. Should be good for the 'gram, at the very least. The book is set to debut on May 5, 2020.