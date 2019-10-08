MTV PUSH Live Announces Fall 2019 Concert Series Lineup

Dillon Matthew/Provided/Getty Images

This past summer, MTV's new PUSH Live concert series brought a crop of upcoming emerging talent to Chelsea Music Hall in New York City. Artists like Jack Harlow, morgxn, Delacey, Brynn Elliott, and more graced the intimate atmosphere, allowing their respective stars to shine brightly in front of a brand-new audience. But just because summer's over doesn't mean the fun has to stop.

Over the next two months, MTV PUSH Live is hosting three more events, the first of which kicks off on Thursday, October 17 and features artists in the Republic Class of 2019 — Conan Gray, Lil West, Kash Doll, and Ryland James — hitting the stage. And this season, it won't just be rising acts in the spotlight. On Thursday, October 24, Wyclef Jean will be the central performer at an MTV PUSH Live night called, fittingly, "Wyclef Goes Back to School," alongside Jazzy Arma, Jeremy Torres, and Riley. Then, Atlantic Records' Soul in the City wraps up the season nicely on Wednesday, November 13 with Ayanis, IV Jay, PJ, and Sebastian Mikael.

The calendar might tell you it's spooky szn, but real ones know this autumn is really MTV PUSH Live szn. Get ready. Find all the details, including ticket information, about the upcoming shows below.