Ally Brooke's Hips Didn't Lie When She Danced The Jive On DWTS

(Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Ally Brooke's latest Dancing With The Stars showing is a jive good time–literally. For round four of the competition, her and her partner Sasha Farber flounced around the stage like bouncing missiles to the sounds of "Proud Mary" by Tina Turner. They performed a magnificent jive made of equal parts effort and fierce confidence that established a new queen of the stage. Her lips don't lie, and neither do her hips.

This performance is impossible to not smile at. Ally kicked things off, flinging across the stage like she was loaded into a rubber band. Farber joined her and matched her air guitar movements and leg-flinging funkiness. For a minute and a half, the performers were explosive and in-sync as they gripped the song's funk and played off each other's energy. They didn't miss a single step and Ally's facial expressions sealed the deal on a magnificent entry. It earned her a score of 32 out of 40 so it's clear that the judges and audience enjoyed the show too.

Earlier this year, Ally released "Low Key" with Tyga and "Lips Don't Lie" with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. She's also planning to release a memoir.

Watch Ally's excellent jive up above.