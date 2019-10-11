The First Look At MTV Floribama Shore Season 3 Is Here

Aimee, Candace, Codi, Gus, Jeremiah, Kirk, Kortni and Nilsa are about to provide the "escape y'all need."

MTV Floribama Shore, returning for Season 3 on November 14, will find the Southerners going from "PCB" to "SPB." Brand-new city, same shenanigans, courtesy of the crew we know and love as seen in the sneak peek below.

There's Gilsa sharing spaghetti Lady and the Tramp style and dancing in the streets. Oh, and Nilsa getting arrested.

Check out the first look above, and stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere of MTV Floribama Shore on Thursday, November 14!