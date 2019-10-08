Nick Jonas Is Adding Coaching On The Voice To His Already Packed Schedule

Getty Images

Get ready to tune in every week for a dose of Nick Jonas on your TV, as he's tackling a new project you're going to want to check out.

Nick has been chosen as the next coach on The Voice, replacing Gwen Stefani on a panel with John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton. The excited Jonas brother took to Twitter to share the news with fans, teasing "big news" with a sunglasses emoji and a peace sign accompanied by the hashtag "#NickJonasJoinsTheVoice."

"Well, the big news is finally out. I am so excited," said Nick. "Season 18 of The Voice... To be joining that crew of amazing judges, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton. While I'm excited to be working with you guys, I'm coming for you."

Later, all three Jonas Brothers joined Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show to make the big announcement during an interview.

"I can't wait and I say thank you to everyone who made it happen with NBC and The Voice," Nick said during the segment. "It's going to be a fun time. And I'll see you guys in Season 18."

NBC's Meredith Ahr, president of Alternative and Reality Group, praised Nick's talents following his appearance on Songland earlier this year as part of the reason he was selected for The Voice.

"As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” said Ahr. "We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists."

Ah, to be lucky enough to be chosen by Nick and receive personal coaching. That's the dream! In the meantime, you can catch the 17th season of The Voice right now on NBC as blind auditions continue.