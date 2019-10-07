Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Adaptation Is Officially In Production — With A Cute Corgi In Tow

Netflix

Netflix is hard at work on bringing its live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop together.

The streaming platform is taking the iconic anime and flipping it into a realistic series, and it's been slowly but surely coming together. Previously, news broke of John Cho taking the lead role as bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, but things have been relatively quiet as additional members of the cast slowly trickled out.

"Really hoping the entire season of Cowboy Bebop is shot in Corgi-Vision," Netflix wrote alongside its promotional tweet for the cute video. Honestly, us too.

Now, the official Netflix account has blessed our timelines with the dog that's supposedly going to be playing the lovable Corgi, "data dog" Ein in the show. In a quick video clip, we get to meet the real-world Ein and coo over him, because he's absolutely adorable.

We get to see a bit of behind-the-scenes Netflix as the video is shot from the point of view of a dog. By the end, we see the dog is Ein, and Ein's handler has just arrived. The final shot is the cute pup drinking water out of a personalized bowl. The clip then fades to black with the series' famous "See You Space Cowboy," confirming the series is finally in production.

So far, we've not heard a whole lot about what to expect from the series. Mustafa Shakir is set to play Jet Black. Danielle Pineda is taking on Faye Valentine, and Alex Hassell will be the menacing Vicious. There's still one major cast member left, though: the wacky Ed. Who will get to play Ed? We have no idea, but it'll be a fun role for whoever is chosen.

Right now, there's no word on when we can expect to see the series headed to Netflix, but if you haven't seen the show, be sure to take it all in now. It's a classic, and you'll want to see it before you jump into this adaptation. Trust us on this one.