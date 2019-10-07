Riverdale's New Resident, Hermosa Lodge, Is 'More Dangerous' Than Hiram

The CW

Get ready, Riverdale fans! The hit CW series will be back for its fourth season on Wednesday (October 9), and much like the show's previous seasons, there certainly won't be any shortage of drama. Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed this himself at New York Comic Con over the weekend, where he shared the news that Veronica Lodge's older sister, Hermosa, will officially be making her debut.

Per TV Guide's report, Aguirre-Sacasa said that Hermosa — whose character is described as a "Miami-born private investigator" — will be played by Mishel Prada and is "just as scheming" as her father. And while that might be hard to believe considering all of the awful things Hiram Lodge has done in the past, including (but not limited to) his involvement in the drug dealing business and framing Archie for murder, Aguirre-Sacasa suggested that Hermosa might be even worse. "She's just like daddy but a woman so more dangerous," he said.

Unfortunately, Aguirre-Sacasa didn't share any additional details about the character, but it seems like Prada is super stoked to join the cast. Along with an Instagram photo posted on September 24 of international money and La Bonne Nuit matches, the Vida star wrote, "So... I've been spending some time in Riverdale lately ... can't wait for you to meet Hermosa Lodge." Uh, same.

And while Hermosa was obviously a big topic of conversation at NYCC, the cast members in attendance — including Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos, Molly Ringwald and Skeet Ulrich — also opened up about Luke Perry and the Season 4 premiere episode, which will serve as a tribute to the late actor. "I didn't get to go to Luke's memorial in Los Angeles, so it was really my goodbye to him," Ringwald said. "It was kind of what I needed. Luke was my guy. All of my scenes were with him. It felt like a really nice tribute."

Still, Ulrich told Deadine that filming that particular episode was really rough. "To me, in some ways, it meant reliving something incredibly painful," he said. "We felt the need and the want [to pay him tribute]. But I don't think any of us wanted to live in that again—[the first episode of the season was] a beautiful episode, but incredibly hard to perform." And as for Nichols, well, she's still feels Perry's presence on set. "It's so hard to expect to see him in Pop's or turning the corner," she said. "You feel him all around. His spirit is still there, still with us."

Riverdale returns to The CW on Wednesday, October 9 at 8 PM ET.