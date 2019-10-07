Rihanna Is Releasing A 500-Page Photography Book Of 'Incredible Memories'

(Han Myung-Gu/GC Images)

No matter who you are, where you are, or what time of the day it is, snapshots of Rihanna float across your timeline and you stop what you're doing and look. Her hair, her smile, her outfits; we each have our favorite look from the singer, songwriter, and fashion house purveyor. There are so many of these glimpses of Rihanna that, instead of letting social media get to pick the looks that the world knows her by, she's set to release a book of more than 1,000 photos about "visual photography." You read that right: This fall, you'll get to own your own personal collection of Rih.

Rihanna will be 504 pages long and include 11 special inserts, a removable poster, and 7 gatefolds. It'll weigh 15 pounds and come with a carrying case for the ultimate Rihanna experience. According to a press release, it will cover the period "from her childhood in Barbados to her worldwide tours, from quintessential fashion moments to private time with friends and family." It's going to be an intimate look at her life as a "musician, performer, designer, and entrepreneur."

"I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images," she said in a statement. "I'm very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed. We've been working on the book for over five years and I'm really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody."

Check out the trailer for the book of photos up above.