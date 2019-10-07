The 'Rickest Rick And The Mortiest Morty' Return In New Rick And Morty Season 4 Clip

Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Time to get schwifty! Rick and Morty is finally back, as the trailer for the long-awaited fourth season just dropped.

Yes, before you ask, it looks every single bit as chaotic and ridiculous as the last three seasons. You've gotta expect that, after all, when the "Rickest Rick" and the "Mortiest Morty" are involved.

It's been two long years since we last had the opportunity to party with the duo, but now it's finally time to rejoice. Wallow in Rick's dry, sarcastic humor and Morty's neurotic personality. And, oh wait, who's that? Is Mr. Poopy Butthole making his triumphant return? It sure looks like it. We'll be getting another fun romp with Mr. Meeseeks too, or what appears to be a small army of them. Who's got a problem they need help solving, huh? Why are Beth and Summer duking it out? So many questions.

The Rick and Morty cast previously had some fun teases for the new season, with a "Kanye episode" potentially on tap. There's nothing in this first trailer to suggest that could be true, but what we did get from this raucous first clip has us extremely excited.

Hopefully this new set of episodes does give us plenty of musical interludes to commit to memory, hilarious guest appearances, and even more memes than we can handle. Judging by this short clip alone, it's already going to be perfectly quotable. Rick sees fit to remind us that he "always slays, queen."

You'll want to arrange a date with your couch soon, as Rick and Morty Season 4 is set to debut with five episodes on November 10. There's no set release date for the other five just yet, but given that the show has been confirmed to span 70 more episodes (at the very least), there's plenty of time for more intergalactic adventures going forward.