Auli'i Cravalho And Queen Latifah Dazzle As Ariel And Ursula In First The Little Mermaid Live Teaser

Getty Images

Auli'i Cravalho is about to become part of Ariel's world in The Little Mermaid Live, and we can't wait to see it.

In a new 30-second teaser for the upcoming TV special, we got our first look at Cravalho and her shiny red tresses, all ready to serve as Ariel. Meanwhile, Queen Latifah is looking all kinds of fierce as Ursula the Sea Witch. It looks like the pair both have costumes that, while true to the movie, play up their strengths and go for a glammed-out effect.

The video also introduced Shaggy clad in all red as Sebastian the Crab, John Stamos as the mustache-twirling Chef Louis, and Graham Phillips as a fittingly handsome Prince Eric. Interestingly enough, Disney has yet to reveal who will be taking on the role in the upcoming live-action theatrical version of The Little Mermaid, though there have been some interesting contenders for the part. Hopefully we hear more news to that end soon, because just one live-action Ariel and Prince Eric isn't enough, as anyone might agree.

This musical event is going to be an interesting twist on the typical live broadcasts you might have seen before, such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again. It's set to feature live musical performances from the cast actually woven in between a broadcast of the original movie. It's being hailed as a "never-before-seen hybrid format" that will "feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes, with music from the original." It's a bit hard to picture how that might work out, but we're definitely into it.

The Little Mermaid Live is set to debut on ABC on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 PM ET. Go ahead and start practicing your favorite songs from the animated classic now. You're going to want to make sure you've brushed up on every single word.