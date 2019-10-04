See Ed Sheeran And Camila Cabello Kidnap Cardi B In 'South Of The Border' Video

YouTube

After filling our feeds with clips and teases all week long, Ed Sheeran has finally delivered his "South of the Border" video. Only, this thing is less of a music video and more of an action-packed blockbuster co-starring two of music's leading ladies: Camila Cabello and Cardi B.

The Jason Koenig-directed vid bills itself as "a frivolous spy film," and it's packed with all the genre's staples: a heist, a car chase, a fight scene, and lots of dangerous seduction. The plot is a little convoluted, but it basically revolves around Sheeran (a.k.a. Teddy Fingers) and Cabello (a.k.a. The Mariposa) conspiring to take down a couple agents who robbed them. The chase takes them from London to Mexico, where they kidnap the two spies, along with Cardi B (who doesn't get a fun spy nickname, unfortunately).

After a bunch of twists and turns, the entertaining visual ends on a hilarious note, with Cardi screaming at Ed over a walkie-talkie, "Hello, is this Edward? When I find out who you are, I'm gonna kick your ass; you know I'm crazy!" Check out all the action — which also includes some sexy beach choreo and knife-licking from Camila — below.

"South of the Border" is the latest single from Sheeran's No.6 Collaborations Project, which arrived back in July. It follows a busy week for both Cabello, who dropped the new song "Cry For Me" today, and Cardi, who revealed her second album might be titled Tiger Woods. Sheeran, meanwhile, is supposedly still taking an extended break from music, but at least he's continuing to keep his fans fed with visuals like these.