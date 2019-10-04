Justin And Hailey Bieber's Love Continues To Bloom In '10,000 Hours' Music Video

YouTube/Dan + Shay

It's as close to a fairy tale as you can get

Hearts melted across the globe this morning (October 4), when Dan + Shay released their romantic collaboration with Justin Bieber. The song, titled "10,000 Hours," is, as promised, the wedding song of our dreams. And considering Justin and Hailey celebrated their nuptials on Monday (September 30), it's only fitting that the couple star in the music video alongside the country duo and their wives, Abby Smyers and Hannah Mooney.

The elegant and flower-filled video begins with the three singers together on a dimly lit set. There are antique benches, rose petals on the floor, and flower arrangements in the background. It's almost as if they're at a wedding venue immediately after the reception has ended and the guests cleared out. But soon, they're joined by their wives, each in a different room of an enchanting and dreamy house.

The Biebers are seated in the bedroom while Dan, Shay, and their wives occupy the living room and den areas. As the video continues, we're shown throwback home videos of each of the couples smiling, laughing, kissing, and making beautiful memories together. Then, the bedroom transforms into a picturesque fairy tale. The carpet turns into a field of flowers, and the walls suddenly disappear.

The remainder of the video features the happily married couples in complete wedded bliss as the men vow to spend forever learning their wives' hearts. As for Justin and Hailey, they're seen cuddling, smooching, laughing, singing, dancing, and even doing minor acrobatics as their love (and flowers) continues to bloom.

Watch Justin and Hailey Bieber love on each other in the "10,000 Hours" music video up above.