Justin Bieber To PETA: 'Leave My Beautiful Cats Alone'

Getty Images

It looks like Justin Bieber and PETA are embroiled in a social media feud.

Yes, you read that right. Justin Bieber and PETA. It's rare these days to see Justin talking about something other than his wedding and lovely bride Hailey, PETA isn't so happy with Justin over his recent purchase of two $35,000 kittens that he's named Sushi and Tuna. The rub? PETA wanted Justin to save the money and instead adopt cats instead of buying two these cuties – not that it's really any of their business, but hey, we don't have a dog in that fight.

"Baby, baby, baby, nooooooo. Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter—rather than fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is, ‘I don’t care,'" wrote PETA in a statement to People.

Honestly, those puns are out of control. Bonus points for creativity, for sure. But Justin wasn't having any of it. The singer took to Instagram to swiftly tell PETA to "suck it," before offering a lengthier response to their statement.

Instagram

“PETA, go focus on real problems," he posted. "Like poaching and animal brutality. Ur tripping because I want a specific kind of cat? U weren’t tripping when I got my dog Oscar and he wasn’t a rescue...every pet we get must be a rescue? I believe in adopting rescues but I also think there are preferences and that’s what breeders are for. PETA, go help with all of the plastic in the ocean, and leave my beautiful cats alone.”

Instagram

Looks like that's the end of that feud – at least to Justin. Hey, for what it's worth, those are some particularly beautiful cats. No lies detected here.

There is also now plenty of quality cat content on the kittens' new Instagram account, ran by "daddy @justinbieber." How can you keep a feud going over that?