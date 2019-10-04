Justin Bieber's New Dan + Shay Collab '10,000 Hours' Demands To Be Played At Weddings Everywhere

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)/(Ricky Vigil/GC Images)

Justin Bieber's had a pretty busy (and not to mention, romantic) week. The "I Don't Care" singer kicked it off on Monday (September 30) with his highly anticipated wedding celebration, and today (October 4), his swoon-worthy collaboration with Dan + Shay officially dropped. The track, titled "10,000 Hours," is just about as lovey-dovey as you'd expect from a country duo and a pop star who just tied the knot (again).

The song opens with the country stars, who really set the tone for what's about to be an intimate two minutes and forty-seven seconds. They begin by asking questions that would melt anyone's heart. "Do you love the rain, does it make you dance / When you're drunk with your friends at a party?" they croon before asking the object of their affection to tell them, well, everything. "When you close your eyes, tell me, what are you dreamin'? / Everything, I wanna know it all."

The track only gets better when Bieber jumps in for the second verse, serving us romance that's reminiscent of some of his dreamiest hits ever, including "As Love As You Love Me" and even 2010's "U Smile" (a throwback, we know). "Do you miss the road that you grew up on? / Did you get your middle name from your grandma?" he sings, probing deeper into his significant other's life before asking if they see a lifetime of happiness with him. "When you think about your forever now, do you think of me?"

But perhaps the most romantic part of the whole song is the chorus, when they promise to learn their lover's heart — even if it takes forever. "I might never get there, but I'm gonna try / If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life," they sing.

Clearly the song's a necessary addition to any wedding playlist ever made. And if you're feeling sad because it didn't come out before Justin and Hailey's big day, don't worry — they know a guy.