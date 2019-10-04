Maisie Williams Discusses How Playing Arya Stark Was Detrimental To Her Body Image

Getty Images

Maisie Williams is best known for tackling the role of Arya Stark in Game of Thrones. But, as it turns out, playing the character turned out to have some negative effects on Williams' body image over the yers.

During a recent interview with Vogue, Maisie explained how her body began changing early on in the show, but she was expected to resemble a boy for Arya's storyline.

"Around season 2 or 3, my body started to mature and I started to become a woman," she said. "But Arya was still very much like trying to be disguised as a boy. I had really short hair and they’d constantly cover me in dirt and shade my nose so it looked really broad and I looked really manly. They’d also put this strap across my chest to flatten any growth that had started. I don't know, that just felt horrible for six months of the year, and I felt kind of ashamed for awhile."

Maisie was left feeling uncomfortable with the changes taking place in her body throughout several expanses of filming because of what she experienced during her time on the show. But now that Game of Thrones has ended and she's free of the constraints of playing Arya, she's decided to embrace the body type she was born with, not the one she was simply playing.

In many ways, she's deciding to wear more of a "feminine" style with the outfits she chooses for herself, and learning to really love her body again. This is the way Maisie has chosen to empower herself following the the discomfort she originally felt while filming, so it's great that she's found a way of getting past these initial feelings and getting to a healthier place once more.