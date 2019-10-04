Niall Horan Is Back And He's Dripping Swag In Flirty 'Nice To Meet Ya' Video

Dean Martindale

Oh, Niall Horan... it's nice to re-meet ya.

Two years after releasing his debut solo album, Flicker, the singer-songwriter has returned in ultra-stylish fashion. On Friday (October 4), Horan released "Nice To Meet Ya," a decidedly rockier single about chasing a fickle woman. "One minute you're there / The next one you're gone / Been waiting on you all night, so c'mon," he sings over a funky full-band arrangement. "You know what I need / You know what I want."

All that flirty tension comes to a head in the accompanying video, which marks Horan's most swaggering and self-assured visual to date. One minute, he's casually strolling in the rain with his shades on, and the next, he's scoring a girl's number in a bar. He even sings in French, so you know the suaveness is legit.

Taking a page out of Taylor Swift's book, Horan even peppered his new video with a few easter eggs. When you call the phone number from the last scene of the video, Horan's voice says, "Within this video, I have hidden four song names from the album. ... Look closely." Fans have easily identified "Small Talk" (which appears on the cab at the 0:48 mark) and "Heartbreak Weather" (on the wall at 1:15). Can you spot the other two?

Even though "Nice To Meet Ya" marks a big departure from the gentle folk-pop of Flicker, it appears Horan kept his circle of collaborators tight. The new song was produced by longtime collaborator Julian Bunetta, and co-written by Horan, Bunetta, Tobias Jesso Jr., and RuthAnne, all of whom worked with the 26-year-old on his smash single "Slow Hands."

No word yet on when Horan's sophomore album will arrive, but he did tease the project in a new press release. He said, "It's been nearly two years since I released Flicker and I can't wait to get going again. Writing 'Nice To Meet Ya' in particular, was a special one for me. It gave me a chance to experiment musically and I'm so excited to finally share it with everyone."