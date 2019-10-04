Dean Martindale

Niall Horan Is Back And He's Dripping Swag In Flirty 'Nice To Meet Ya' Video

And he's filled the new vid with easter eggs...

Oh, Niall Horan... it's nice to re-meet ya.

Two years after releasing his debut solo album, Flicker, the singer-songwriter has returned in ultra-stylish fashion. On Friday (October 4), Horan released "Nice To Meet Ya," a decidedly rockier single about chasing a fickle woman. "One minute you're there / The next one you're gone / Been waiting on you all night, so c'mon," he sings over a funky full-band arrangement. "You know what I need / You know what I want."

All that flirty tension comes to a head in the accompanying video, which marks Horan's most swaggering and self-assured visual to date. One minute, he's casually strolling in the rain with his shades on, and the next, he's scoring a girl's number in a bar. He even sings in French, so you know the suaveness is legit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7jeYJA9bgY

Taking a page out of Taylor Swift's book, Horan even peppered his new video with a few easter eggs. When you call the phone number from the last scene of the video, Horan's voice says, "Within this video, I have hidden four song names from the album. ... Look closely." Fans have easily identified "Small Talk" (which appears on the cab at the 0:48 mark) and "Heartbreak Weather" (on the wall at 1:15). Can you spot the other two?

Even though "Nice To Meet Ya" marks a big departure from the gentle folk-pop of Flicker, it appears Horan kept his circle of collaborators tight. The new song was produced by longtime collaborator Julian Bunetta, and co-written by Horan, Bunetta, Tobias Jesso Jr., and RuthAnne, all of whom worked with the 26-year-old on his smash single "Slow Hands."

No word yet on when Horan's sophomore album will arrive, but he did tease the project in a new press release. He said, "It's been nearly two years since I released Flicker and I can't wait to get going again. Writing 'Nice To Meet Ya' in particular, was a special one for me. It gave me a chance to experiment musically and I'm so excited to finally share it with everyone."