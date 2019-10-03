Lauv Wishes He Could Live Inside The 'Sims' On His Wistful New Song

Getty Images

After steadily releasing new singles all year long, Lauv has finally made the announcement we've been waiting for: His debut album is on the way!

That's the good news, but the bad news is that his hotly anticipated LP, ~how i'm feeling~, won't arrive until March 6, 2020. To tide fans over until then, the singer-songwriter has graciously shared yet another new tune, and it's a sad bop in the vein of "fuck, i'm lonely" and "...i'm so tired." Those tracks featured Anne-Marie and Troye Sivan, respectively, but Lauv rides solo on "Sims," which, yes, takes its name from the beloved computer game.

"I wish that you and I lived in the Sims / We could build a house and plant some flowers and have kids," he begins. "But we're both at some trashy Halloween party downtown / And I'll probably never see you again." The predictably catchy chorus continues the theme of meeting the right person at the wrong time, with Lauv lamenting, "I wish we would've met on another night, baby / In another life, baby."

Along with sharing "Sims" and announcing ~how i'm feeling~, Lauv also shared the album's quirky cover art, which features mini versions of himself wearing colorful threads.

Speaking about the upcoming project in a press release, the 25-year-old said, "I've been working on this album for a long time, but today marks the true beginning of the new era. ~how i'm feeling~ is about embracing personality and all its different aspects. I created 6 different characters represented by purple (existential Lauv), blue (hopeless romantic Lauv), green (goofy Lauv), yellow (positive Lauv), orange (fuckboy Lauv) and red (spicy Lauv™️), all of which make up my identity. While my last project was focused on one aspect of my life, ~how i'm feeling~ is the first time I'm embracing all the parts that make me who I am."

He also added that "Sims" will get an official music video soon, which he says will "bring the album concept and characters to life for the first time. I'm more proud of this project than anything I've done in the past. For the first time, I'm fully me."