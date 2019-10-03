Lana Del Rey Has Another Classic Cover To Blow Your Mind

(Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

If "Doin Time" wasn't enough proof, Lana Del Rey has some new evidence that she can really kill a cover. This time it's her rendition of Joni Mitchell's "For Free" that came out in 1970. You might want to break out some tissues because it's emotional and as soft as a baby's bottom.

Lana debuted the cover at the Seattle stop of her Norman Fucking Rockwell tour last night (October 2). Her rendition of Mitchell's tune only had two parts; her voice, of course, soft and elegant, and a powerful piano. Lana's calm performance largely stuck to one place on stage as she calmed every soul in the building with the delicate words. It was a soothing experience for everyone involved.

Lana dropped Norman Fucking Rockwell at the end of August. She recently collaborated with Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus for "Don't Call Me Angel" for the forthcoming Charlie's Angels film.

Watch Lana's awesome cover up above.