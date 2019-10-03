No, You Can't Actually Look At This Nickelback Meme Trump Tweeted

by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Look at this photograph... Well, actually — no, you can't look at this photograph anymore, if you're on President Donald Trump's Twitter feed. Because the photograph in question — which was technically a video featuring a riff on the "Photograph" meme — has been taken down from Twitter after Canadian band Nickelback, or someone who owns the copyright for their 2005 hit song, apparently reported an infringement of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DCMA) and had it taken down.

Yes, friends, hello and welcome to the news today.

The tweet in question was posted at 5:06 PM on Wednesday (October 2). Per the Guardian, it initially featured a short video clip that opens with a reporter asking former Vice President and current presidential hopeful Joe Biden whether he had ever discussed "overseas business dealings" with his son, Hunter. The elder Biden replies, "I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings," before the scene cuts to a clip from the music video Nickelback released for its biggest hit, "Photograph."

"Look at this photograph!" a meme-ified Chad Kroeger sings, holding up a (you guessed it!) photograph. But instead of the throwback photo that exists within the Nickelback canonical universe, the meme has subbed in a photo of Joe and Hunter Biden with two other men on a golf course. Someone, presumably the meme creator, thought it would be helpful to write "Ukraine gas exec" on the body of one of the men, Devon Archer, an American businessman, who worked with the younger Biden at the investment firm Rosemont Seneca, and served on the board of Burisma Limited, a Ukrainian natural gas company. The fourth man hasn't been identified yet.

Both Bidens were topics of discussion for President Trump during a conversation he had with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. At the time, Trump asked Zelensky to "look into" the Bidens, notably because Hunter was also once on the board of Burisma; a whistleblower then alerted politicians to the call and to alleged attempts at covering it up, and, well, now Congress has formally filed an impeachment inquiry.

Anyway, all of this is to say that Trump would presumably like you to know that a photograph of Biden, Biden, and Archer exists, though not for other reasons why this photo would potentially be bad. But Twitter, apparently, would not like to let you know it does, even though the company has previously argued that almost anything the President tweets is "in the public interest," no matter how badly his screeds violate the terms of service.

That this would be the line in the sand isn't altogether surprising; in April, Warner Bros. filed a DCMA against Trump for posting a meme that featured music from The Dark Knight Rises.