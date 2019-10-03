Miley Cyrus Is Working On New Music After All That Relationship Drama

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is feeling "inspired" following her recent split with Kaitlynn Carter, and she's going to be slinging some new tunes because of it.

The singer has been taking some time for herself after her famous split from husband Liam Hemsworth and her whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn. Now, it seems she's freshly rejuvenated and ready to get back into the mix.

"Back in the yo! I am so fucking inspired right now 🦋 🌊," shared Cyrus in a tweet. Clad in a white T-shirt with her blonde hair pulled back in a tight pony, she's seen posing in front of a studio environment with a MacBook on full display.

The singer also shared the message "Thank you, new moon," in her Instagram Story snap with the same photo, further driving home the source for her renewed drive to create. She also gave us a full-length view of her outfit, giving us some serious "Old Town Road" vibes with those jeans and boots.

Right now, Cyrus is working on her seventh studio album She Is Miley Cyrus. She originally stated that the album had been "complete" in May 2019, but she had continued recording sessions after separating from ex-husband Hemsworth. It's set to comprise three six-song EPs, one of which is She Is Coming (a serious set of bops.) She Is Here is the next EP set to debut, followed by She Is Everything.

It's unclear if Miley is working on getting those EPs ready, or if she's got something entirely new planned. Either way, she's showing us exactly how pumped she is to get back to work. With all of the recent relationship drama she's gone through, you can bet we're probably in for some of the best music of her career. Just look at "Slide Away!"

We can't wait to see what you have up your sleeve, Miley.