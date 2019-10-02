Camila Cabello Covering Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved' Will Probably Destroy You

YouTube

Four months after Jonas Brothers covered Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved" in BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, Camila Cabello has followed suit. For her appearance on Wednesday (October 2), Cabello put her own emotional spin on the bleeding-heart ballad — and let's just say you might want to grab a tissue or two before hitting play.

Before launching into the cover, Cabello gushed about Capaldi's hit song, saying, "The lyrics completely destroy me. ... Just that line, 'I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved.' The 'kinda' is what just kills me." She added, "I heard it on Spotify one day and I was like, 'wow, his voice sounds incredible.' But I think he just really captured magical pain in this song."

For her rendition, Cabello gave "Someone You Loved" a soft horn intro, then replaced the original song's spare piano with drums and synths, giving it major "Never Be the Same" vibes. Tying it all together are Cabello's raw vocals and pure emotion, which come to a head on that crashing chorus. Magical pain, indeed.

Immediately after her cover, Cabello admitted to Radio 1 host Clara Amfo, "That makes me want to cry in the end! Every time. ... I was about to."

And though she managed to hold back her tears, crying is something heavy on Cabello's mind this week. After the joint release of new singles "Shameless" and "Liar" last month, she's announced a new single, "Cry For Me," coming this Friday. While you patiently await that release, check out Cabello's Live Lounge performance of "Liar" below — the live horns are truly a gift to us all.